Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 01:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

You might know ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿ as the bespectacled Colts rookie with a golden kicking leg. Now get to know his rapping alter ego.

Meet Blanko, who dropped a 2018 single during his days booting through the uprights at the University of Georgia. The track is called "ATD" -- a reference to UGA coach Kirby Smart's book -- and it deserves several listens.

Blankenship nailed his musical debut like he nailed that overtime walk-off field goal in Week 11.

In "ATD", Blankenship raps that all he wants is "for me and my brothers… to make the league." Fourteen former Georgia Bulldogs have been drafted since that song dropped in 2018, a total which doesn't include the Colts' undrafted rookie kicker.

That undrafted rookie kicker now leads the NFL in points scored. It's time to respect the specs on the field -- and respect his flow off of it.

