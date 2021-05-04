DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

"DK's agent told us that he really wants to try to make the Olympics and asked what steps he needs to take," USA Track and Field Managing Director Adam Schmenk told Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg. "We walked him through what the auto qualifying time was that he would have to run in a sanctioned USATF event and told him that we would help him find a lane if and when he wanted to do this."

Now the important question: Can Metcalf actually do it? Per NBC Sports, a 10.05-second finish would earn No. 14 an automatic qualification to the Olympic Trials. At the very least, he'd need to break 10.2 seconds -- with legal tailwind of no more than two meters per second.

These numbers are prohibitive by nature, even for sprinters. They look daunting for the Ole Miss product who last donned track spikes as a high school hurdler.