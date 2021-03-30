Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

Veteran lineman Rashaad Coward has picked his next NFL team.
If you play 'Call of Duty' with his wife, you might've heard it first.
Some intrepid reporting from Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson uncovered a post by Reddit user ProbationOfficer2035, who played 'Call of Duty: Warzone' with someone she believed to be Coward's wife over the weekend.
Somewhere between The Dam and The Gulag, a hot mic picked up on this conversation:
Redditor ProbationOfficer2035 gets a gold star for their extra research. The self-described Packers fan heard "deal," saw her opponent's gamertag picture with Bears gear, and connected all the dots.
Coward tweeted this on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, his transaction became Ian Rapoport-official.
Now for the cherry on top: This exchange between Coward's agent and Coward's wife, semi-confirming that some news did come out during a 'Warzone' game.
It all must be true because the Cowards are heading to Pittsburgh. And the next generation of NFL insiders are heading to 'Call of Duty' games for their first big scoop. What an offseason.