What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

Local hairstylist Cynthia Meadows has her suggestions ready if Lawrence is interested in switching it up. After working with rappers like Teyana Taylor at A'Bliss Studio, she already pictures cutting Lawrence's "wispy strands" in her chair.

She also pictures him going — wait for it — brunette.

"I'd like to give him a fresh new look to welcome him to Jacksonville," she told Needelman.

That might be a tough ask for No. 16. Even causal fans identify him by his luscious golden locks; chopping them off might be bad for business.

Superstition plays a big role too, per Lawrence's hometown barber, Scott Holder. At Clemson, the quarterback reached an elite heights with his current hairdo. Any barber who changes that might find themselves karmically responsible for Lawrence's level of play.

"So let's go ahead and get something straight," Holder remembers telling Lawrence before a big high school game. "No matter how you play tomorrow night, it has nothing to do with this haircut."

Lawrence agreed not to hold his barber personally accountable. The same might not go for Jaguars fans, who've waited too long just to have their new franchise passer Samson-ed by a daring scissors-holder at the last minute.