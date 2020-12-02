The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

By eighth grade, Koo was kicking footballs out of the end zone for Benjamin Franklin Middle School, according to this profile by North Jersey's Tara Sullivan. He used the sport to learn the language, make friends and assimilate. When it came time to choose between high school soccer or football, Koo's father pushed for the latter.

"My middle school coach, my teammate's dad, came to my house and told my dad, 'He has a future in [football],'" Koo told Simmons. "Because my dad looked at it like I was just kicking a football. But my middle school explained to my dad, 'You can get a scholarship and you can have a future in this.'"

Coach was right; Koo landed a full scholarship to Georgia Southern University. There, he missed three field goals in 29 attempts and became a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.