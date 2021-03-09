Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 04:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Texas Tech Athletics couldn't wait to land its next recruit from the Mahomes family tree.

So they offered a baby who won't be eligible to commit until 2039.

Two-week old Sterling Skye Mahomes, newborn daughter of ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and fiancee Brittany Matthews, already has a letter of intent for a soccer scholarship. It was signed two days after the Super Bowl winner welcomed his daughter into the world.

According to KLTV's Harrison Roberts, these letters are often sent to newborns, including the children of faculty and "intended to be cute gesture(s)." So the baby scholarship gift might've been sent in jest.

Then again, Texas Tech also sent Sterling a custom No. 15 jersey and Texas Tech blanket. Matthews, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, posted all the gifts with the caption, "She's ready." Don't be surprised if this offer out of Lubbock turns serious.

We'll have to wait to see if soccer is Sterling's first choice. Her dad's a quarterback with a legendary arm. Her grandpa's a pitcher. Red Raiders softball might miss out if it doesn't make its pitch soon.

