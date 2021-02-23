When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ supplanted one legend during his own impressive career.

Let's see how the Packers QB handles replacing another: The late, great Alex Trebek.

Rodgers will start his 10-show guest-hosting duties on April 5, according to USA Today's Gary Levin. The 2010 NFL champion and 2015 Celebrity Jeopardy champion will be preceded by guest hosts Katie Couric and Dr. Oz.