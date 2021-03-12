Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 07:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Bill Belichick approached his new hairstyle like he approaches a hoodie with sleeves.

He cut off everything.

To benefit Boston's Children's Hospital, the coaching legend underwent a voluntary buzzcut. Fair warning: It might take your eyes a second to adjust to the new 'do, administered by Patriots LB Brandon King.

We haven't seen Belichick with hair like this in quite some time. Kudos to him for lending his time and notoriety to an awesome cause.

King's role can't go without mention, though. He starts the proceedings by carefully combing his boss' hair. Then he revs up the zero clippers and shaves it all off. That takes guts. 

Belichick seemed totally cool with it, save for the moment he wistfully caught his first detached lock. This must be the side of the coach Cam Newton was talking about

All in all, the new look looks good. It's for an even better cause. Long live Buzzcut Bill.

