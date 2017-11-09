The Middies: Best Celebrations of 2017 (So Far), Part V

The Middies are The Checkdown's midseason awards for the best pop culture x football moments of Week 1 thru 9. Each day this week, we'll present nominees for the best celebrations and reveal the winner on Friday.

On Wednesday, we looked back at Stefon Diggs' tribute to Randy Moss and the story behind Taco Charlton's nickname and celebration. Today, we'll focus on two of the most creative group celebrations of the season.

The Chiefs' Potato Sack Race

Game: Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Date: 11/5/2017

Celebration by: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill, WR DeMarcus Robinson, TE Demetrius Harris

Just when it seemed like the group celebrations had started to become overdone, Travis Kelce and Co. broke out this gem. Kelce caught a two-yard pass for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter then immediately lined up next to his teammates.

This initially looked like it was going to be a typical foot race, maybe Kelce would do an Olympic Usain Bolt celebration at the end? Nope, we should've known one of the league's biggest personalities was a bit more creative than that.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

The Chiefs did not win this game, but they're still 6-3, still have a cushioned lead in the AFC West, and they're obviously still having fun.

JuJu and Le'Veon Play Hide-and-Seek

Game: Bengals vs. Steelers

Date: 10/22/2017

Celebration by: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Le'Veon Bell

JuJu is the youngest player in the league and his youthful joy shines through in his celebrations. None of his celebrations were more talked about than this nod to a classic childhood game.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

JuJu caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and then the fun began. The clip speaks for itself, but can we talk about how confused Antonio Brown looks? Has no one ever played hide-and-seek with AB before?!

No worries though, AB was an active participant in another awesome celebration a week later in the Steelers-Lions game.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Ah, weightlifting, an activity (and celebration) all athletes are familiar with and can take part in.

Don't forget to come back to The Checkdown tomorrow when we reveal the Best Celebration of 2017 (So Far).