Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings

I know it has been a minute since we've talked about Wilson managing the game at an elite level as a youngster, but reprising that role could enable the veteran to squash the narrative hovering over his game. And to be fair to the man, his two-year sojourn with the Denver Broncos wasn't as utterly hopeless as many seem to think. Wilson compiled a 42:19 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 90.9 passer rating during that span, showing significant improvement in his second year with the team. In 2023, Russ completed 66.4 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions before getting benched for the final two games. Considering the Steelers have not had a signal-caller reach 25 touchdown passes since Ben Roethlisberger threw 33 in 2020, Wilson upgrades the quarterback room with his experience and winning pedigree. And yes, it's officially his room now, with Pittsburgh trading former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Furthermore, Wilson's game perfectly aligns with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme, which combines a ground-and-pound approach with a complementary play-action passing game featuring vertical elements. Over his three-year tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Smith's offense used play-action at the second-highest rate in the NFL (32.3 percent), per ESPN. By Pro Football Focus' count, Wilson completed 64.7 percent of his passes last season with an 11:1 TD-to-INT ratio and a 118.1 passer rating when throwing off play-action. Add in some additional numbers from Next Gen Stats -- Wilson posted a 6:1 TD-to-INT ratio and 111.7 passer rating on passes of 20-plus air yards -- and you can see that the veteran's strengths match Smith's schematic approach.

An excellent ball handler with outstanding arm strength and range, Wilson excels as a play-action playmaker, targeting deep receivers down the field or outside the numbers. Following play-action fakes with the Seahawks, he routinely dropped perfect rainbows to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on various go balls and deep overs. Wilson also tossed dimes to receivers and tight ends on various bootlegs, with targets positioned on different levels to give the veteran easy high/low reads on the move.