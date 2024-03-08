Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill's first season with the Kansas City Chiefs was a resounding success, so they're running it back.
Tranquill is re-signing with Kansas City on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
ESPN first reported Tranquill and the Chiefs had agreed to terms.
A free-agent addition last offseason after four years with the rival Los Angeles Chargers, Tranquill's versatility shined for the Chiefs in their run to a Super Bowl triumph.
In 16 games played, Tranquill got eight starts, recorded 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. A standout this past season rushing the passer, Tranquill's also solid in pass coverage and was a savior of sorts when Nick Bolton was injured.
Tranquill's re-signing likely means Willie Gay, also an impending free agent, will sign elsewhere.
Tranquill, No. 60 on Gregg Rosenthall’s Top 101 Free Agents, earned a larger role and is now poised for one in the Chiefs' attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat.