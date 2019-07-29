Roundup: Patriots restructure Marcus Cannon's deal

Cannon, 31, has started 54 regular season games for New England, including 13 last season, since being selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. The 6-6, 355-pounder started throughout the 2018 postseason for the Patriots, culminating with the team's Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams. He earned second-team All-Pro honors following the 2016 season, after which New England also won the Super Bowl.