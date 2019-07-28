Roundup: Sheldon Rankins likely out for Saints camp

Training camp is in full swing, but New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will likely not be involved in the festivities.

When asked about whether or not Rankins, who was placed on the PUP list on July 23 as a result of an Achilles injury he suffered in the NFC Divisional Round, coach Sean Payton deemed it unlikely that he would make an appearance.

"If I had a game I could give you, I'd give you that game," Payton said via Amie Just of The New Orleans Advocate. "Hopefully it's earlier than later. But meanwhile, you're counting on everyone else to step up, including the inside players."

Rankins was carted off the field after he tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of the team's playoff matchup against the Eagles in January.

Although his return date is still unknown, Rankins will at least be guaranteed a spot on the roster after the team picked up his fifth-year option in April. Rankins was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract.

Here is other news we're tracking Sunday:

1. New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell had leg cramps, according to coach Adam Gase. Also, senior team reporter Eric Allen reported offensive lineman Brent Qvale (right leg) was carted off the field with a cast placed around his leg.

2. Buffalo Bills tight ends Dawson Knox and Jason Croom are both out with hamstring injuries, coach Sean McDermott announced. With Knox and Croom down, as well as the already sidelined Tyler Kroft (foot), the Bills are only four deep at TE with two of the options being rookies.

3. The Green Bay Packers are without a few veterans, including running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (teeth), kicker Mason Crosby (calf), cornerback Josh Jackson (foot), Fadol Brown (calf), offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and linebacker Kendall Donnerson (hamstring). Meanwhile, QB Tim Boyle and OT Bryan Bulaga returned to practice.

4. The Oakland Raiders made some changes at running back, signing James Butler and waiving Chris Warren III. Butler spent much of his rookie season in 2018 on the team's practice squad and was a part of this year's offseason activities after signing as a reserve/future free agent earlier this year.

5. The Los Angeles Chargers signed receivers Malachi Dupre and Jordan Smallwood and waived/injured Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion.