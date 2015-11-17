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Ron Rivera on Cam's dancing: The league has changed

Published: Nov 17, 2015 at 02:02 PM

The Dab Heard Round the World has set off a firestorm of opinions and hot takes from around the league and around the country. Cam Newton's end zone dancing apparently is very divisive.

On Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access, Cam's coach Ron Rivera weighed in on his quarterback's controversial boast during the Panthers' win over the Titans.

"I think if it was anything, it might've been too long," Rivera told NFL Media's Lindsay Rhodes. "I understand the celebration. Probably one of the things that he does during the celebration -- I think that's probably one of the neat things -- is he takes the ball and he gives it to a worthy fan. I think that's one of the things that we're trying to make sure gets focused in on a little bit more and that is the opportunity to go up there and give the ball to one of our young fans that have come out and watched us play."

It's a smart move by Rivera. He turned a negative into a positive, so that hopefully the world forgets Cam taunted the entire state of Tennessee on Sunday.

On whether Newton's post-touchdown celebrations have a place in the league, Rivera was also rather coy.

"The league has changed," Rivera explained. "This is a little bit more not just about playing the game, but I think it's a little bit of showmanship that's kind of come about because you see it happening a lot. Is it acceptable? I think there's a certain point that after a while it becomes taunting and we've got to be careful because there is a fine line."

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