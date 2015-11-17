Ron Rivera on Cam's dancing: The league has changed

"I think if it was anything, it might've been too long," Rivera told NFL Media's Lindsay Rhodes. "I understand the celebration. Probably one of the things that he does during the celebration -- I think that's probably one of the neat things -- is he takes the ball and he gives it to a worthy fan. I think that's one of the things that we're trying to make sure gets focused in on a little bit more and that is the opportunity to go up there and give the ball to one of our young fans that have come out and watched us play."