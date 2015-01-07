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Rolando McClain unlikely to practice until Friday

Published: Jan 07, 2015 at 02:49 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Rolando McClain will continue to sit out Dallas Cowboys practice as he deals with concussion symptoms.

NFL Media's Desmond Purnell reported Wednesday that the middle linebacker likely wouldn't return to practice until at least Friday.

McClain left Sunday's Wild Card win over the Detroit Lions with concussion-like symptoms and did not return. Coach Jason Garrett also said earlier this week that the linebacker was dealing with an injured neck.

McClain will have to pass through concussion protocol before he is cleared to return this Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

The twice-retired linebacker has been a revelation this season with the Cowboys and is a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. Facing the bulldozing running back Eddie Lacy this Sunday sans their second-leading tackler would be a daunting task for the Cowboys.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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