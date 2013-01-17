Ray Horton out, Todd Bowles in as Cards' D-coordinator

Defensive coordinator Ray Horton hoped to be the Arizona Cardinals' head coach. Instead, he'll be shown the door.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Horton is out in the wake of Bruce Arians' hiring as Cardinals head coach. Arians is planning to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the same position in Arizona. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport noted that both Horton and Bowles remain under contract, so there are some "hoops to jump through."
It's a discouraging turn of events for Horton, who interviewed twice for the Cardinals' top job. Mike Jurecki of KGME-AM reported that Horton and new Cardinals general manager Steve Keim had a "heated exchange" after Horton learned he didn't get the job. He thought he was the pick after Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy landed with the San Diego Chargers.
Horton's defenses were capable during the last two seasons with the Cardinals, and he has been viewed as a rising star in the NFL coaching world. The wait in learning his fate might make it more difficult for him to find another coordinator job. And with Arians in place, no African-Americans were hired to top spots in the 2013 coaching cycle.