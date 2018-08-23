Ranking the five most and least enviable QB situations in the NFL

Yes, Luck's ability to shake off the rust after missing all of the 2017 season is something of a question mark (as is, to some extent, his ability to throw the ball downfield). But the upside of Luck's lost time was Brissett getting to demonstrate that, after flashing promise in New England, he's a quality backup who can give his team a chance to win when he's on the field. (It sure looks like the Colts got the better end of the deal last September that saw Indianapolis and New England swap Brissett and receiver Philip Dorsett.) Brissett started 15 games last season, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with a TD-to-INT ratio of 13:7 and a passer rating of 81.7, and reportedly attracted a recent trade offer from the Seahawksthat included a second-round pick. Against the Ravens the other night, Luck looked to be about 85 percent back to where he was at his peak a few years ago. He didn't really go deep, but he did seem to have the necessary velocity on the throws he did make. Either way, I feel good enough about Brissett to slot the Colts here.