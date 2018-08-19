Report: 'Hawks offered 2nd-rounder for Colts' Brissett

Having already fielded draft-day trade offers for Jacoby Brissett, the Colts had to know the interest in their prized backup quarterback would only increase once face-of-the-franchise Andrew Luck proved he was healthy again in training camp.

It comes as no surprise that Seattle would be one of the team's trying to pry Brissett away from Indianapolis after hiring former Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. In need of a trusty backup to Russell Wilson, the Seahawks recently offered a second-round draft pick for Brissett, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported.

The Colts rejected the overture, in keeping with owner Jim Irsay's early August declaration that his organization would not part with "the best backup quarterback in football," even if the offer was as steep as a first-round pick.

With two years remaining on his cut-rate rookie contract, Brissett offers premium insurance against the risk of a re-injury to Luck's throwing shoulder.

It speaks highly of Brissett's potential that Schottenheimer's squad would test the waters to the tune of a second-round proposal. A high-caliber backup quarterback is a luxury rather than a necessity for a franchise in transition after being forced to rebuild on the fly this past offseason.

Now that Brissett is essentially off the table, it's natural to wonder if the Seahawks will inquire about the price tag for alternatives.

How much for that Teddy in the window?