Ranking tagged players based on who's most likely to stay put in '21

The most tiresome debate in sports television just got renewed for another season! The reasons given for the Cowboys not getting a long-term deal done are threadbare. They shouldn't need another year of evaluation for a top-10 quarterback who has been with them for four seasons. I also don't buy the notion that the impasse was based on the Cowboys preferring a five-year deal to the four-year pact the QB wanted, as if they wouldn't happily sign Prescott to a four-year deal if he were willing to take less money.





Using $31.4 million of the salary cap on Prescott this season without long-term security is foolish. Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz's extensions gave their teams more cap flexibility in the short term, which is the opposite of what the Cowboys are doing here. It reminds me of Washington's indecisive handling of Kirk Cousins in the years leading up to his departure for the Vikings. The differences are Prescott's ceiling as a player and that the Cowboys actually want to keep Dak. I think.





Prescott is listed first here because top-10 quarterbacks entering their prime simply don't change teams barring a major injury. There's no reason to believe Prescott will fall off a cliff this season, which will probably force the Cowboys to give Prescott a far bigger contract down the road than the one they could have given him this year. Or better yet, last year.