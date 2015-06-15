Ranking NFL backfields from No. 1 to 32

» A Browns team source told me he would rank Cleveland's running back room "around 12 to 15 with the potential to crack the top 10." I don't have them that high, but this group is trending up. Isaiah Crowell gives Cleveland a young back who ran with urgency last season. Terrance West showed flashes, too, but is already facing competition from a pair of rookies. Our source praised tailback Duke Johnson and fullback Malcolm Johnson, saying that both are "going to play a lot of football for us," adding that "both young men are very versatile, have good hands and can play both traditional roles in the backfield" and even some wide receiver. Browns running backs coach Wilbert Montgomery told reporters: "The best way I can describe Duke is what Thurman Thomas was for Buffalo," saying that the former Hurricanes star would line up all over the field in what he called a "Where's Waldo?" scenario for defenses. Behind one of the NFL's grittiest lines, "I'd be shocked," said our source, "if we aren't in the top five in the NFL in rushing attempts."