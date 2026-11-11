Rams made their biggest gamble yet by not trading for a wide receiver

LOS ANGELES -- As the seconds ticked down until the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday, two wide receivers finally went off the board.

Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers. Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And then the clock hit zero, with no trades for the Los Angeles Rams.

They did make one wide receiver move, bringing Xavier Smith back to fill the spot vacated by Jordan Whittington when he was placed on injured reserve. And though the timing was mostly coincidental, it was a microcosm of the approach the Rams have deployed to this position for more than a year:

They would rather double and triple down on what they know than explore someone new.

That isn't to say the window to add has entirely closed. But the names left available to sign in Week 10 -- such as Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. -- carry more risk than the moves the budget-strapped Rams passed up on Tuesday.

Receivers such as Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens and Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings could have potentially fit the Rams' budget of draft picks and cap space after their all-in defensive moves over the offseason.

"You have to look at all avenues to try to be able to solve some of the issues or situations or scenarios that have come up," coach Sean McVay said Monday about potential trades for a wide receiver.

But the deadline ultimately passed without one.

Tuesday brought an inflection point for a franchise that expected one version of this 2026 season and is trapped in another -- and is wondering if it's still possible to close the gap. The Rams are 5-4, have won three straight and just got the best defensive player in the NFL, Myles Garrett, back in dominant fashion Sunday.

They are also buried in the NFC West race, face the league's toughest remaining schedule and have a mountain of injuries to overcome.

The Rams have needed a wide receiver since before Puka Nacua sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered turf toe on Sunday. After all, Nacua was a ticking time bomb with his usage amid lingering hip and calf injuries. And in a game in which he provided 83 percent of his team's wide receiver production, the Rams knew it would be foolish to try to tell him to play any other way.

"That's like telling a tiger not to be a tiger," McVay said.

They've needed a wide receiver since before Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring or tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered ankle and hamstring issues. They've needed one since last season ended, when two tertiary options failed to get open on third- and fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line in a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

That iteration of the Rams had the peak versions of Matthew Stafford, Nacua and Adams. Right now, they're getting close to the worst, with Nacua and Adams out with injuries for weeks to come and with Stafford playing well below last year's MVP level.

Regression was to be expected in all three cases. Stafford is 38 years old and coming off the best season of his life. Adams is 33 and battled hamstring and knee injuries last season. Nacua has a high-volume, physical style of play that produces consistent risk across a 17-game season. The regression of any one has ripple effects. The Rams seemed to understand this, but only to the degree that they bolstered their defense with Garrett, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and the return of Aaron Donald.

It made sense to save free-agent dollars for defense, since any good veteran receiver would come in with expectations that were hard to meet behind two All-Pro receivers. It always felt best suited for a rookie to come in, build up through lower volume and later take on a larger role and possibly the No. 2 spot next season when Adams departs.

General manager Les Snead chose to pass on Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion with the No. 13 pick to secure the future quarterback spot with Ty Simpson. Simpson still has to prove he's a franchise player, but answering that riddle freed up future draft picks to trade for Garrett, whose impact destroys that of any rookie.

But expanding that two-timeline approach to the entire 2026 draft was the ultimate encapsulation of how the Rams doubled and tripled down on the offense they already had. They drafted a fifth-string tight end in the second round in Max Klare and a backup right tackle in the third round in Keagen Trost, who have combined for 26 offensive plays across nine games. They finally added a receiver in the sixth round in CJ Daniels, but he has yet to see a target.

Even in McVay's complex offense, the bar wasn't high for a rookie to provide more than what the trio of Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield and Whittington have over the past two seasons. And now, since Adams went down three games ago, that trio has combined for five catches for 51 yards. The Rams love to say this trio can impact the game in ways other than catching the ball, but that idea goes out the window when Adams and Nacua are out. Someone has to catch passes from Stafford, and to do that, someone has to earn his trust. That isn't how it's looked with 36 combined targets in nine games. As a result, Stafford keeps holding the ball.

The Rams are in a spot right now without Nacua and Adams for the coming weeks. They do have an injury-riddled Arizona Cardinals team this week before a bye, and the hope is to get Ferguson back then and Adams back soon after. It'll challenge McVay to evolve as he did with last year's 13-personnel revolution during a Nacua injury scare, but the challenge is even greater this season without Adams or Ferguson, and with tight end Colby Parkinson also battling injuries.

They have a potentially dominant defense to lean on with Garrett back and McDuffie and defensive end Kobie Turner on the way. The backfield of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum looks like one of the league's best. Perhaps Smith can offer something more like the 303 yards he gave this offense last year, but that came with the perimeter attention Nacua and Adams commanded.

They could sign Aiyuk, Hill or Beckham All three have experience and accolades in spades but also various risks, from Aiyuk's and Hill's off-the-field issues to Hill's and Beckham's age. They can expand the role for Daniels and see if something strikes.

With potentially one shot left for Stafford, Adams and Donald to chase something in the postseason, someone internal is going to have to step up massively in a way that hasn't happened yet.

By going all-in on 2026, the Rams ironically went all-in on their wide receiver depth. Seven games remain in a must-win season to see whether they can still be right.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.