Panthers were quiet at the trade deadline. Why they could be in good shape for second half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan stood pat at the trade deadline.

With in-house reinforcements coming at a couple of key positions and limited salary-cap space, adding a player before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline always seemed unlikely for the Panthers. If anything, Morgan's trade history suggested he might deal someone from Carolina's roster in exchange for draft capital.

Morgan fielded calls on defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but the Panthers weren't interested in parting with one of their foundational players and leaders. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and defensive tackle Bobby Brown also were considered possible trade candidates, but both remain in Charlotte.

So the Panthers will try to win their second consecutive division title with the players already here, plus any practice squad call-ups and injury replacements. They converted $5.3 million of Taylor Moton's contract into signing bonus, per Spotrac, creating $3.5 million in cap space and putting them $3.9 million below the cap. That will help with the types of minor moves referenced above.

As the Panthers (3-5) head into the second half of the season, The Athletic looks at four positive signs for a team that has lost three in a row but remains in a tie for first in the NFC South. The fact that they're in a bad division is particularly beneficial: The South is the first division in NFL history with every team at least two games below .500 through Week 9, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

"We hold the pen and we have the ability to write our future. We have all our hopes and dreams in front of us," linebacker Bobby Okereke said. "Just gotta play cleaner, better football and we'll be where we wanna be."

1. They're getting healthy

The Panthers will open the 21-day practice window this week for receiver Xavier Legette, who's been out since injuring his knee on a 55-yard catch at Atlanta in Week 2. Dave Canales said cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks also are nearing a return from injured reserve.

"It's getting very exciting with some of the guys that are close," Canales said Monday.

Injuries to Will Lee and Akayleb Evans had the Panthers down to their fifth and sixth corners against Denver last week, when Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton combined for seven penalties, including five pass interference calls. So getting Horn and Jackson back will be big for the league's 22nd-ranked defense.

The same goes for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who hasn't played since aggravating a hamstring injury in a win at Philadelphia on Oct. 18. Without Phillips and second-year edge Nic Scourton, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in training camp, the Panthers are tied with Miami for last in the league with 12 sacks.

Okereke said he's day-to-day with an ankle issue that sidelined him for the Broncos' game. Asked Monday about the prospects of a quiet trade deadline, safety Nick Scott said: "(Assuming) everybody stays healthy and we get some guys back, I think we have plenty."

2. They're in a manageable stretch of the schedule

Look, it's the NFL and crazy stuff happens every week. But the Panthers have a good chance to get back to .500 the next two weeks with games at New Orleans and at home against the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. We say that with the knowledge that the Panthers haven't won in the Superdome since the 2022 season finale, when a fumble recovery in the end zone by Michael Jordan (not that one) and a game-winning field goal by Eddy Pineiro sent interim coach Steve Wilks out on a high note.

It's also true that the Saints swept the season series last year. But if the Panthers can solve Tyler Shough this weekend, they'll return to Charlotte to face a Ravens team that is not what it once was. Following injuries to Jackson and Tyler Huntley, Baltimore signed Jacoby Brissett to replace rookie Joe Fagnano. Having already beaten a pair of third-team quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Tanner McKee) this season, the Panthers will take it.

3. The run defense was better under Todd Wash

After firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Canales said his message to Todd Wash, the interim DC, was simple: Stop the run. Using more upfield principles than a read-and-react approach along the defensive front, the Panthers held the Broncos to 82 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Denver's longest run was an 11-yard gain by J.K. Dobbins.

Outside linebacker Pat Jones and rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter had their best games as Panthers. And while Brown continues to draw double teams, Wash aligned safety Tre'von Moehrig more in the box, where he's most effective.

"I was really pleased with the disruption that was happening up front, playing on their side of the line of scrimmage," Canales said. "Tre Moehrig being active all day, just in different ways (and) trying to find a way for Tre to be able to impact the game."

4. Better protection for Bryce

After a strong start to his fourth season, Bryce Young hit a speed bump, posting his two lowest passer ratings in losses to Tampa Bay and Green Bay over a five-day span. Poor pass protection and Young's limited mobility made for a bad combination, as he was sacked 11 times in the two defeats.

But Young was able to ditch his knee brace last week and looked like his early-season self while moving in and outside the pocket against the Broncos. The offensive line and the running backs also did their part, allowing three sacks and a 34.9 percent pressure rate that was the Panthers' second-lowest of the season.

Unfortunately for Young, the protection broke down when it mattered most. At the Denver 36 with 1:24 remaining, Young had wide receiver John Metchie coming open across the middle of the field. But before he could release the ball, Nik Bonnito beat left tackle Rasheed Walker with a speed rush for a strip-sack that snuffed out the Panthers' comeback hopes.

But Canales thought it was Walker's best game since arriving in Charlotte on a one-year prove-it deal. "I know he got beat on that last play and it was a sack-fumble," Canales said. "What I saw on film was a really good performance by Rasheed."

Walker said he figured something out with his footwork last week that helped his pass sets. The Panthers need the former Packer to build on his performance because, for all of Canales' optimism about returning players, Ikem Ekwonu still seems to be a ways away following his patellar tendon surgery in January.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.