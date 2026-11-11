It felt like a year the Lions would make more moves -- time to see whether they have enough

Another deadline came and went with the Detroit Lions adding to their roster. Just not the caliber of player you'd describe as a needle-mover.

That's how the Lions have operated over the years. They believe in building through the draft. If they make a trade, it has to be the right player for the right price. It can often lead to inactivity on deadline day.

After reports the Lions were checking in on positions of need, should they have done more? Where do things stand at the halfway mark of the season? And what should the confidence level in this team be?

Let's talk through it.

The Andre Cisco trade

Of course, the Lions didn't come away completely empty-handed. On Monday, they sent a 2029 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for reserve safety Andre Cisco -- adding depth to their defensive backs group before the deadline. Give credit where credit is due: That's an excellent trade for the Lions to bring in veteran depth at a position of need.

Cisco has north of 2,600 career snaps at free safety, which is important considering the Lions don't truly know what they have in Kerby Joseph. Joseph has been practicing, and though he won't play against the New England Patriots in Munich this weekend, the expectation is he'll be activated ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 11 -- barring a setback. That bears repeating.

If Joseph's return is stalled, the Lions have insurance in Cisco. In that event, Cisco gives the Lions a wealth of experience at free safety, where Brian Branch has played most of his snaps this season. The Lions might trust Cisco more than rookie fifth-rounder Keith Abney II, who made the switch from nickel to free safety (a position he hasn't played since middle school). Having Cisco at free safety allows the Lions to be more creative with Branch and allows Abney to keep developing at nickel. It's a move that has a trickle-down effect on Detroit's defensive back depth.

"It gives us flexibility," coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "That's what it does do. … Cisco's obviously (a) safety, played nickel. He can play other things on third down in your dime package. So can Branch. We get Kerby (Joseph) back eventually here. Kerby gives you flexibility; keep him where you need him or move him back and forth. … Abney's got flexibility now, nickel and safety. So, it does. It gives us flexibility, is what it does, and gives us depth, too, in some regard, wherever that happens at … whether it is Abney or somebody else. So, it's good to have here because now we're on the home stretch. We're not getting anything else. You're not going to be able to do anything else at that point. And so now you're going to need all the depth you can get."

That said, there's reason to question whether the Lions have enough defensively. Yes, they've improved drastically over their last four games, allowing just 15.5 points per game since Week 5, but three of those four contests have come against Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray and Malik Willis. Two of those quarterbacks have since lost their jobs, and the other played injured and was just placed on injured reserve.

Should the Lions have done more? It depends on whether you think their defense is closer to the unit we saw in the first four games of the season or the most recent four-game stretch.

Positions of need/where the Lions go from here

Cornerback: D.J. Reed has played in recent weeks like the CB1 they signed him to be. Since Week 5, Reed ranks No. 1 among cornerbacks with a coverage grade of 91.0, per PFF. He's allowed just six receptions for 41 yards on 14 targets, allowing a passer rating when targeted of 20.5. That's a truly remarkable turnaround given his start to the season. Because of his resurgence, perhaps the Lions felt less inclined to part ways with picks for cornerback help. Only one cornerback was traded before the deadline this season, and that was Joey Porter Jr. We'll come back to him later.

But even with Reed's play, this is the NFL, and injuries happen. Reed missed the Miami Dolphins game with a hip injury. His status for this week's game is unclear at this time. Without him, their depth is questionable.

Roger McCreary has been a starter on the outside since September. Rock Ya-Sin filled in for Reed on Sunday opposite McCreary. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Khalil Dorsey often checked in on third downs against the Dolphins -- a bit of an odd wrinkle. It's been enough to help turn things around, though the quality of offenses they've faced hasn't been strongest as of late. Is this group enough for the Lions to feel good? Is it enough to beat a Kyle Shanahan or Ben Johnson offense? Their deadline inactivity suggests they believe as much.

Linebacker: Jimmy Rolder is out for the season with a hamstring injury, and there's no immediate timetable for Jack Campbell's return as he recovers from a neck injury that left him hospitalized and unable to move in the immediate aftermath. The Lions will lean on Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske, and have Devin White working his way back. That said, a coverage linebacker could've been useful -- even before Campbell and Rolder went down. Daiyan Henley seemed like a prime target, as an athletic, young linebacker in the final year of his rookie contract with a solid track record in coverage. The Denver Broncos acquired him for a 2027 fourth and a 2028 fifth. Reasonable value for a high-character linebacker on an expiring contract. He would've fit in well with this defense and locker room.

Standing pat on deadline day

The lack of moves outside of the Cisco trade has to be frustrating for a fanbase that begs for deadline help each season, and is often left wanting more (or anything at all) when the dust settles.

Folks in Detroit watched the Chicago Bears swing for the fences with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the San Francisco 49ers added at defensive tackle and a wide receiver, the Seattle Seahawks go get Quenton Nelson and the Minnesota Vikings bring back Kirk Cousins to pair with a championship-caliber defense. Those four teams, on paper, got better. The Green Bay Packers will, too, when Micah Parsons returns. Their moves suggest they believe in what they have -- so much so that they're comfortable moving assets to give themselves the best shot at winning. If you're a competitor, you can respect what those teams have done.

The Lions might feel they have a good shot already, but for a team that preached the importance of competition all offseason, what's wrong with adding during the season? For a team that loves to trade during the draft and unearth diamonds in the rough, what's wrong with spending some capital at the deadline?

Dan Campbell said the Lions were in on Porter. It took a 2028 second and a 2027 sixth to get it done -- a reasonable price for a cornerback of his caliber. Since the Dallas Cowboys acquired him in Week 4, Porter has allowed just three receptions for 19 yards on 10 targets. His passer rating when targeted of 39.6 ranks fifth among qualified cornerbacks in that span. Could you imagine Porter and Reed playing as well as they have, with a safeties group consisting of Branch, Chuck Clark, Joseph and Cisco behind them, and a defensive line that ranks second in sacks in front of them? You'd feel much better going into December and January with that duo. It'd be the best pairing the Lions have had under Campbell.

That's the thing. It's Year 6 for the duo in charge, and though you could understand why they held on to picks in the early years of their tenure, this year felt like as good a year as any to part ways with future capital.

But hey -- maybe this season ends up closer to 2023. The Lions stood pat, went on a run with less talent than they have in their defensive backs group and made it to the NFC Championship Game. A deadline move doesn't guarantee postseason success. Maybe the Lions think they need those picks to supplement the roster after a few more extensions get done. They operate in rolling five-year windows.

For those of us in the present, this feels like a missed opportunity for a 6-2 team with obvious needs in a tight divisional race. We'll see whether they have enough. They seem to think so.

They have a golden opportunity to quiet the noise come January.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.