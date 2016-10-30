Raiders set league penalty record in win over Bucs

The Oakland Raiders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in thrilling fashion in overtime despite setting the all-time NFL record for most penalties in a game.
Jack Del Rio's team committed 23 penalties for 200 yards -- not including penalties that were declined or offsetting.
Most Penalties in a Game in NFL History:
Oakland Raiders (win) 2016 at TB 23
Brooklyn Tigers (loss) 1944 vs GB 22
Chicago Bears (win) 1944 vs PHI 22
San Francisco 49ers (loss) 1998 at BUF 22
That Brooklyn Tigers team went 0-10.
Despite giving away 200 yards, the Raiders were able to eek out the overtime victory thanks to Derek Carr's ridiculous day.
Oakland's quarterback threw for 513 yards (franchise record) on 40-of-59 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.