Predicting the most productive new QB-pass catcher duos

OK, I know: Bradford's extensive injury history looms over everything he does, especially given how close we still are to his lost 2017 season. But don't let that fool you into dismissing Bradford out of hand as a viable quarterback in 2018. It was only two years ago that Bradford made 15 starts while playing well for the Vikings. Arizona checked him out and is confident in its assessment of his health. He'll have a much better offensive line blocking for him in Arizona -- featuring four former first-round picks -- than he has in the past, and that should help him stay off the ground. When I visited Cardinals camp, Bradford looked great. He's talented and accurate, with a strong arm. Rookie QB Josh Rosen is going to be good, but to me, Bradford will be the starter in Arizona without question, provided he keeps away from the trainer's table.