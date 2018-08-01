Josh Doctson being evaluated for shoulder injury

Josh Doctson's offseason of optimism hit a snag.

The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday that the receiver is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. The team did not indicate the severity of the issue. Doctson's status will be updated Thursday.

Doctson was shaken up during Wednesday's practice attempting to catch a pass and landing hard on the turf. He left the field holding his arm, per multiple reporters on the scene.

The former first-round pick was optimistic 2018 would be his big breakout season. After missing all but two games of his rookie campaign due to injury, Doctson caught 34 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games in 2017.

Earlier this offseason, Doctson boasted that he'd finally returned to feeling like he did in college while starring at TCU. Coach Jay Gruden added the contested-catch maven could be "most dangerous" in the red zone in 2018.

Any significant injury to Doctson would be a big dent to an intriguing Redskins receiver corps, but it seems as though Washington has avoided a worst-case scenario.