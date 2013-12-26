Picking winners for Week 17 NFL games

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Dan Hanzus.
My Christmas gift to Marc Sessler is stepping in so he can finally stop writing these stupid intros.
I was in the picks cellar last year. It appears I'll settle in on the ground-level floor this year. In 2014, I'm all about the middle-tier of this metaphorical structure. The Champion Of The Underdog® is looking to buy, not rent baby!
Everything I just wrote is nonsense. Happy holidays.
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling
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Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal
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Gregg Rosenthal
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
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Kevin Patra
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Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Marc Sessler
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler,
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On paper, this is a serious mismatch.
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Monday might be an interesting day in Tampa.
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
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Week 16 record
Gregg Rosenthal: 12-4
Kevin Patra: 11-5
Chris Wesseling: 10-6
Marc Sessler: 9-7
Dan Hanzus: 8-8
Season record
Gregg Rosenthal: 163-76
Chris Wesseling: 156-83
Kevin Patra: 153-86
Dan Hanzus: 144-95
Marc Sessler: 140-99
First-place finishes
Gregg Rosenthal: 6
Chris Wesseling: 6
Kevin Patra: 5
Marc Sessler: 3
Dan Hanzus: 1
Last-place finishes
Marc Sessler: 6
Dan Hanzus: 4
Kevin Patra: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2
Hero picks*
Gregg Rosenthal: 11
Dan Hanzus: 5
Marc Sessler: 5
Kevin Patra: 3
Chris Wesseling: 3
* Only person to pick a game right.
Around The League experts made their picks for the Week 17 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'em fantasy game.