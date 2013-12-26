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Picking winners for Week 17 NFL games

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 04:41 AM

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Dan Hanzus.

My Christmas gift to Marc Sessler is stepping in so he can finally stop writing these stupid intros.

I was in the picks cellar last year. It appears I'll settle in on the ground-level floor this year. In 2014, I'm all about the middle-tier of this metaphorical structure. The Champion Of The Underdog® is looking to buy, not rent baby!

Everything I just wrote is nonsense. Happy holidays.

PANTHERS AT FALCONS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

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Could this be the final game for Tony Gonzalez?

RAVENS AT BENGALS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Not a lot of faith in the Ravens after last week's debacle.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

JAGUARS AT COLTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Colts trying to build momentum for playoffs; Jags trying to build momentum for offseason.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

JETS AT DOLPHINS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling

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Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal

LIONS AT VIKINGS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Gregg Rosenthal

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

REDSKINS AT GIANTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Kevin Patra

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Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BROWNS AT STEELERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Steelers need more help than a Week 17 matchup with Cleveland to get into playoffs.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

TEXANS AT TITANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Hey, Texans fans: Study up!

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

49ERS AT CARDINALS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Marc Sessler

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

PACKERS AT BEARS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

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Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler,

BILLS AT PATRIOTS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

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On paper, this is a serious mismatch.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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Monday might be an interesting day in Tampa.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BRONCOS AT RAIDERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

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Could this be the end of the Dennis Allen era in Oakland?

CHIEFS AT CHARGERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

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Chargers have a lot more to play for than the Chiefs.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

RAMS AT SEAHAWKS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

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The Redskins' painful season has been the Rams' gain.

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

EAGLES AT COWBOYS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

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Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

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Like Tony Romo, Team ATL is day to day.

Week 16 record

Gregg Rosenthal: 12-4
Kevin Patra: 11-5
Chris Wesseling: 10-6
Marc Sessler: 9-7
Dan Hanzus: 8-8

Season record

Gregg Rosenthal: 163-76
Chris Wesseling: 156-83
Kevin Patra: 153-86
Dan Hanzus: 144-95
Marc Sessler: 140-99

First-place finishes

Gregg Rosenthal: 6
Chris Wesseling: 6
Kevin Patra: 5
Marc Sessler: 3
Dan Hanzus: 1

Last-place finishes

Marc Sessler: 6
Dan Hanzus: 4
Kevin Patra: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2

Hero picks*

Gregg Rosenthal: 11
Dan Hanzus: 5
Marc Sessler: 5
Kevin Patra: 3
Chris Wesseling: 3

* Only person to pick a game right.

Around The League experts made their picks for the Week 17 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'em fantasy game.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

Follow Lyle the Around The League intern on Twitter @InternLyle.

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