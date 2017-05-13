Payton expects Max Unger (foot) back by preseason

"At the end of the season, on the X-ray, he had a little bit of a space there, where you call a Lisfranc," Payton explained. "You can make one of two decisions. Dr. Anderson ... felt like, hey, let's rest it. No need for procedure. When we got back started in the offseason program, it had increased a little bit. So he felt like putting a screw in it now is going to allow him plenty of time to rehab.