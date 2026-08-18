Report: Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen signing with Colts on one-year deal

Keenan Allen's keeping it going.

Allen is signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $8.32 million max deal to play his 14th NFL season, ESPN reported late Monday night.

One of the greatest Chargers in the team's history, Allen, 34, has played 12 of his 13 seasons for the Bolts, having rejoined the franchise in 2025 after spending one year with the Chicago Bears.

Now, the six-time Pro Bowler will look to bolster the receiving ranks of the Colts, currently without game breaker Alec Pierce, who continues to recover from ankle surgery in the spring. Allen's signing could increase consternation regarding the seriousness of Pierce's injury, but the veteran's addition should more likely be viewed as a filling of the void left by trading away vet Michael Pittman.

With or without Pierce, the Colts' WR room isn't all that deep, also featuring starter Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.