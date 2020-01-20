Patrick Mahomes transcends hyperbole; 49ers impose their will

The Tennessee Titans took away Mahomes' initial read early on Sunday and got pressure on him, often quickly. But Mahomes calmly evades the heat like it isn't there, creating new throwing lanes and ruining a defense's perfect play call. Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees threw an incredible amount of looks at him early, yet Mahomes appeared to have processed them all and found the Titans' defensive weak spots by the end of the first half. He wasn't fazed by two 10-point deficits. His 27-yard touchdown scamper late in the second quarter helped Mahomes lead the Chiefs in rushing for the second week in a row, a reminder that he can do it all. By the second half, Mahomes was winning more often before the ball was even snapped. The game has slowed down for Mahomes in his second year as a starter, and only a dominant defense like the 49ers' unit has a shot to keep him from playing on easy mode.