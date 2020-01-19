Niners' Tevin Coleman carted off with shoulder injury

Just before Raheem Mostert ran into the end zone for the second time Sunday, his fellow San Francisco 49ers running back was carted off the field.

Tevin Coleman exited the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter. The team ruled him questionable to return to the proceedings.

Coleman was splitting carries with Mostert throughout the first half and left with 21 yards on six carries.

The fifth-year running back fell awkwardly on his right arm at the tail end of a 4-yard run in the red zone with 9:44 left to go in the first half. San Francisco scored on the very next play to go up 17-0.

Coleman led San Francisco on the ground in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings, gaining 105 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts. San Francisco will likely have to go the distance on Sunday without him in the backfield, leaning on the likes of Mostert and Matt Breida.