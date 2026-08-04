Panthers not ready to talk Bryce Young extension: 'His ceiling is currently unknown'

Bryce Young is eligible for a contract extension, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t in a rush to lock down the 2023 No. 1 overall pick just yet.

Speaking on Monday, executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis brushed aside questions about a Young extension, noting that the Panthers are still watching the QB develop.

“I would say he ascended last year and there is still room for him to ascend,” Tilis said, via the Associated Press. “His ceiling is currently unknown and I think that is exciting for us. He’s working hard to get himself there.”

Entering Year 4, questions remain, particularly after Young’s slow evolution, partly due to rocky terrain during his rookie season under the previous staff. The QB was famously benched by current coach Dave Canales in September 2024, before returning and showing signs of development. Tilis rejected the notion that the Panthers could have a better idea of Young’s ceiling, pointing to the still-growing offense around the QB.

“Not necessarily. The team is growing, too,” he said. “He’s going to ascend as the team ascends, and vice versa. The team is going to get better. So it’s all good.”