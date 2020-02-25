Panthers, Buccaneers ignite unpredictable quarterback carousel

1) Franchise tag season is upon us. Elway confirmed that safety Justin Simmons will get the tag if the Broncos can't come to a long-term agreement. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he was "very confident" that A.J. Green would be on the team, which indicates that Green is likely to get tagged, too. Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear defensive lineman Chris Jones isn't going anywhere, so he's likely to get tagged. Pass rusher Matthew Judon should stay put in Baltimore with GM Eric DeCosta optimistic they can sign him to a long-term deal. At worst, Judon is likely to be tagged. Finally, Chargers GM Tom Telesco mentioned the tag as an option for tight end Hunter Henry, which is generally an indication that's exactly how it will go down.