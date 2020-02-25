Panthers to move forward with Cam Newton as QB

The Panthers are expected to proceed with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Carolina intends to retain its longtime signal-caller, per a source informed of the situation.

As Rapoport notes, while Newton is making progress in his recovery from a foot injury, it will be several months before the QB will be game ready, which complicates a potential trade for Newton.

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and his staff are impressed with how Newton has treated his rehab process and the QB's drive to return to top form, Rapoport added.

Newton appeared in two games last season after injuring his foot during the preseason. After months of delay, he went under the knife in December.

The foot injury was the lastest ailment for the dual-threat quarterback. Newton had shoulder surgery in back-to-back offseasons after putting off the procedure in the past.

While a lot can change in the coming months with free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft looming, Newton staying in Carolina makes sense for the Panthers. Having an experienced, healthy starter under center would be an advantage for the new head coach in his transition to the NFL.