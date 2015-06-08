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Nine things you need to know from Monday's OTAs

Published: Jun 08, 2015 at 01:50 PM

If the Giants could keep Odell Beckham Jr. in bubble-wrapped storage until September, a Big Blue intern would be buying the supplies for the job right now.

NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported on Monday from Giants OTAs that Beckham continues to sit out practice and may not see the field again until training camp begins in August.

Beckham is dealing with a sore left hamstring, and the Giants will do everything in their power to keep the issue from turning into another soft tissue soap opera in Gotham. Last spring, Beckham injured his right hamstring in the first week of OTAs, then aggravated the injury in training camp. He would miss the entire preseason and four regular-season games before making his debut.

What followed, of course, was one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history. Beckham was so explosive in Year 1, injury may be the only thing that can stop him from having a special career.

Beckham said after the Pro Bowl that he actually suffered two hamstring tears before his rookie season began and was never fully healthy, even as he was terrorizing secondaries across the NFL.

Beckham was implying that he could be even more dominant if his legs are totally right. We're not sure how that's possible, but the Giants want to see if he's right.

Here's what else we learned from Monday's OTAs:

  1. Sam Bradford continues to move in the right direction. The Eagles quarterback -- working his way back from his second ACL surgery in as many years -- said the recovery process has "gone exactly how we wanted it to." Several Eagles scribes commented that Bradford was moving better Monday than in previous practices.
  1. The Lions are keeping their radar up as Joique Bell recovers from knee and Achilles surgeries. The team will reportedly host free-agent running backs Ben Tate and Daniel Thomas on Tuesday.
  1. Vincent Jackson worked out of the slot approximately 25 percent of snaps last season. The veteran wide receiver says new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is moving him all over the field in OTAs. Sounds to us like VJax's slot percentage may shoot even higher in 2015.
  1. Here's Bengals defensive end Wallace Gilberry on backup quarterback AJ McCarron: "The kid is doing awesome," Gilberry said. "When I say awesome, that's kind of an understatement." McCarron credits a revamped throwing motion for his improved arm strength. Andy Dalton shouldn't be worried just yet.
  1. Jared Allen is singing the praises of the new coaching staff in Chicago. "Everything is different," he said. "It's kind of a fresh start. In defenses I've been in over the years overall, and being in this scheme, this is a fun defense to play in." Allen is attempting to transition as an outside linebacker in Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme.
  1. The Redskins are making a greater effort to involve wide receiver Pierre Garcon in their offense this season, according to ESPN's Britt McHenry. Garcon's production fell off last year after leading the NFL in receptions in 2013.
  1. Don't expect to see Demaryius Thomas on the field when the Broncos start mandatory minicamp. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Thomas remains in a contract dispute with Denver. He is not required to attend minicamp because he has yet to sign his $12.8 million franchise tender.
  1. Texans coach Bill O'Brien announced Monday that quarterbacks coach George Godsey has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Houston was previously the only team in the NFL without an offensive coordinator.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses offseason clichés and who are the NFL's most valuable non-QBs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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