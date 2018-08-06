NFL training camp winners and losers: Young receivers flashing

Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers: The first test of recovering from a major surgery is when a player can get back on the field. Sherman passed that test when he returned from his Achilles injury to collect a key bonus in his contract. The bigger test is how long a player can stay there. Sherman is expected to miss at least a week with a hamstring injury, the type of ailment that can often plague a veteran who gets back on the field too soon. With starting slot cornerback K'Waun Williams also suffering a leg injury, the 49ers' optimism about their shaky secondary has already taken a hit.