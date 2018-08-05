Richard Sherman to miss 49ers' preseason opener

The San Francisco 49ers are without cornerback Richard Sherman for at least a week.

Sherman (hamstring) will sit out the coming week of work and will not play Thursday night's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay reported Sunday.

Maiocco added the expectation is for Sherman to "progress back" the following week.

The veteran cornerback felt his hamstring tighten up after falling during Friday's practice and had to leave the field.

Sherman joined San Francisco in March on a three-year deal after his release from the Seattle Seahawks, where he was a three-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons.