Injuries: Jets' Quincy Enunwa reportedly out 1-2 weeks

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa missed the past two practices with an undisclosed injury. The big-bodied target apparently will miss more time.

Enunwa suffered a thumb injury that will sideline him one to two weeks, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported. The 26-year-old Enunwa was seen with a wrap on his right hand.

Jets coach Todd Bowles declined to comment on the extent of Enuwa's injury on Thursday, only noting that it did not have anything to do with the receiver's neck, an issue which wiped out his entire 2017 campaign.

The thumb injury is a setback for a vital Jets offensive weapon. After proving to be a reliable, tough target in 2016 (58 catches, for 857 yards and 4 TDs), injuries threaten to wipe it all away. With Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Jermain Kearse and Terrelle Pryor, the Jets have a solid quartet atop the depth chart. Behind them sits a quagmire.

Other injury news we are tracking this Friday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Giants CB Sam Beal, their supplemental draft choice, will undergo surgery today to repair his recently dislocated shoulder, according to a source informed of the procedure. Beal's season is over before it began.

2. The Detroit Lions announced they removed defensive end Cornelius Washington from the active/Non-Football Injury list. The DE will return to practice Friday.

3. The Colts have restored tackle Jeremy Vujnovich (calf) from the PUP list, the team announced Friday.