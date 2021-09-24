NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

In the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign, teams went for it on fourth down at a higher rate than we've ever seen before in a season's opening stretch. Over the first 32 games of this season, we saw 88 fourth-down attempts, with 39 successfully converted (44.3 percent). That's six more attempts than last season's first-fortnight figure of 82 (44 were converted, 53.7 percent). The next-closest season was 2009, with 68 attempts in the first two weeks (38 were converted, 55.9 percent). For additional context, 2019 featured just 63 attempts (33 were converted, 52.4 percent). Clearly, we've experienced a notable uptick in teams keeping the offense on the field on fourth down since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Now, if you exclude fourth downs of necessity (as in, the final drives of games by trailing teams), teams are averaging about 0.4 yards per attempt more on fourth down in 2020-21 than they did in 2019. That difference might seem negligible at first blush, but remember that this is an average of all 32 teams. Among the top eight conversion teams, non-necessary fourth-down tries yield close to 2.5 yards per play, compared to 2.1 for the top eight conversion teams of 2019. You'd logically think that more teams going for it would push the average down, but those numbers show that the clubs that are good at this see an increase. So it's fair to say fourth-down attempts have become more of an advantage.

The caveat there, of course, is distance to go. When comparing 2015-19 to 2020-21, the distance to a first down on these attempts has increased about a yard on average. And among teams boasting top-eight conversion rates since the beginning of 2020, we're seeing more instances of attempts at previously abnormal times (like in the first quarter, for example). Unsurprisingly, those top-eight teams are demonstrably in control of the clock for a greater amount of time.

So, NFL clubs are going for it more on fourth down, in longer-yardage situations and at previously surprising stages of the game. And yes, they're largely reaping the benefits. Why is this working?

The reality is that strategies only work if the logic and actions operate in lockstep. So I went to three teams that rank in the top five in fourth-down attempts/conversions and asked them: Why are you so good at this? Want to know the answer? They took more time on this aspect of the game during installation/practice, making it more of a regular part of the routine. According to all of the coaches I talked to, this created more confidence among players, decreasing panic in the moment. I have to say, I love the simplicity and psychology of that rationale.