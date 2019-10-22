NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Vikings hit top five; Bears tumble

Sean Payton is chasing only one trophy this season, and it will be the one handed out in Miami on the first Sunday in February. But he's already got the NFL Coach of the Year award in the bag for what he's done with the 6-1 Saints. New Orleans has been without Drew Brees for most of the season, and on Sunday, superstar running back Alvin Kamara sat with ankle and knee ailments. Didn't matter in a blowout of the Bears at Soldier Field. At some point, attrition is supposed to take its toll, but somehow, the Saints keep getting stronger. It's a testament to Payton's ability as both a coach and team-builder. And things are only getting better: Brees (out since Week 2 with a thumb injury) is returning to practice this week and could even be back in action on Sunday against the Cardinals. This is your Super Bowl favorite in the NFC.