MRI confirms Patrick Mahomes out at least 3 weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs received some good news regarding Patrick Mahomes' knee injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage, per sources informed of the situation. Mahomes will seek additional opinions to be sure of the diagnosis.

Rapoport previously reported that Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks. The results of the MRI should keep that timeline in place.

The 24-year-old not suffering additional ligament damage seems like the best possible news after Mahomes exited Thursday night's victory over the Denver Broncos early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs were optimistic after the win that the MRI results would be positive with Mahomes walking gingerly around the locker room after the game in good spirits and hopeful for good news.

If the best-case scenario indeed comes to fruition, Mahomes would miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans in Week 10. With a Week 12 bye, depending on how his knee looks and where the Chiefs stand at that time, it's possible K.C. holds the QB out of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers as well to give him two more weeks before returning for December.

With Mahomes set to miss at least a few weeks, the AFC West-leading Chiefs will roll with Matt Moore in the short term, until the reigning MVP is ready to go. Thankfully, that won't be through the end of the season.