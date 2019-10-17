Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers patella dislocation

Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of Thursday night's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went down with the injury with 10:00 left in the second quarter following a fourth-down QB sneak. Mahomes was tended to by trainers on the field before walking off with them into the Chiefs locker room. The team quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Mahomes was taken for X-rays at Empower Field at Mile High. It was determined that Mahomes suffered a patella dislocation and will undergo an MRI to determine if there is any ligament damage, Palmer added.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not have any update on Mahomes following the victory, telling reporters that the team will wait to offer a "further evaluation" on the injury. The coach said he did not regret calling the QB sneak.

"Not many people get hurt on a sneak, so it's a freak thing," Reid said. "It happens. I was proud of our guys stepping up. They didn't let down. You've seen that over the years. You've seen teams let themselves down after one of your best players or the best player gets hurt, particularly the quarterback. ... They really upped their game, I thought."

Matt Moore entered the game at QB for Mahomes with Kansas City leading 10-6. Moore led Kansas City on eight more drives with six ending in a punt, one in a field goal and one in a Tyreek Hill 57-yard receiving touchdown. Moore, 35, finished 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a TD.

"Matt did a nice job of stepping in there," Reid said of Moore's performance. "We didn't have to really back down on anything we had called. We were able to pick up from right where we left off, so I was proud of him. He's not getting any younger. So for him to get in there and do what he did, that's a heck of a job."

Mahomes exited after three drives with a stat line of 10-for-11, 76 yards and a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Hopefully for the Chiefs and the football world entire, that isn't the quarterback's last stat line of the season.