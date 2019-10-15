NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: 49ers eyeing No. 1; Texans surge

Previous rank: No. 7



The Seahawks are one of the few teams that can fall behind by double-digits on the road and still be in the game without much concern. That's how it goes when your quarterback is Russell Wilson, who might be playing the best football of his life in his eighth NFL season. Wilson was a menace against a Browns team that badly needed a win, leading Seattle down the field time and time again while Baker Mayfield made the type of mistakes you simply never see from Wilson. Our favorite Wilson play on Sunday was the 17-yard dime to Jaron Brown, a pass that would be difficult to pull off for most quarterbacks in a clean pocket. Wilson dropped it in the bucket while getting driven into the turf. The man is unstoppable right now, and a truly great quarterback can carry a whole team on his back without breaking a sweat. That's what we're seeing in Seattle.