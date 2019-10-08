NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: 49ers hit top five; Bears plummet

The season is now five weeks old and the NFC might have itself another legit Super Bowl contender. The 49ers demolished the Browns on "Monday Night Football" to move to 4-0. The Niners and Patriots are the only undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. General NFL truth: Sharing company with the team Bill Belichick coaches is almost always a good thing. Almost.

The Niners' perfect start was enough to push them up several more spots in the Power Rankings, but I'm not ready to put them in the top three just yet.

RANK 3 CHIEFS (4-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 2



The best offense in football looked anything but on Sunday night, managing just 13 points in an eye-opening loss to the Colts at Arrowhead. The Chiefs took a turn for the mortal when Patrick Mahomes aggravated an ankle injury after being stepped on by a teammate in the third quarter. The reigning MVP had a noticeable limp for the rest of the game and lacked the mobility that helps make him the game's most dangerous talent. With the reigning MVP compromised, the rest of the Chiefs were unable to pick up the slack. The run game managed just 2.6 yards per carry, and the defense was unable to come up with a big stop, as the Colts ran the ball repeatedly in the final quarter. So ... is this game an aberration for the Chiefs, or is it a hint of more struggles to come? We imagine a lot of that depends on how quickly Mahomes heals up.

RANK 5 PACKERS (4-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 9



Have a day, Aaron Jones. The running back scored four touchdowns and piled up 182 yards of total offense to lead the Packers to a truly impressive 34-24 win over the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers is now 4-0 in his career at Jerrah World, an atmosphere that seems to bring out the best in the quarterback. Entering the game, it seemed as if the Packers would struggle to move the ball without Davante Adams, the team's only proven receiver threat (unless you count The Artist Formerly Known as Jimmy Graham), who is dealing with a toe injury. Moving the ball efficiently minus Adams counts as a major step forward for Matt LaFleur's offense -- even if there seemed to be some feisty moments between LaFleur and Rodgers as Green Bay tried to run out the clock in the final minutes. There's nothing more fun in 2019 than studying the Packers' sideline like the Zapruder film.

RANK 11 BEARS (3-2) 6 Previous rank: No. 5



What a disappointing performance in London by the Bears, who fell behind by 17 points at halftime, rallied all the way back to take the lead, then allowed the Raiders to march 97 yards for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter. That type of march -- led by the middling Raiders, no less -- is not supposed to happen against the Bears' defense, which is supposed to be the best the NFC has to offer. You can perhaps write the lapse off to an uncomfortable environment, but the Bears' running game isn't working on either side of the Atlantic. Chicago must do a lot better than 3.4 yards per carry (29th in the NFL) to ground-and-pound their way to victory while Mitch Trubisky recovers from his shoulder injury.

RANK 12 TEXANS (3-2) 3 Previous rank: No. 15



Sunday was another reminder that the Texans can look like a bona fide AFC superpower when they hammer the throttle down. Deshaun Watson had one of his Jordan-like days against the Bucs, finishing 28-of-33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-32 win over the Falcons. It was a totally different scene after the Panthers shut down the Houston offense in Week 4. Watson is a superstar on a team that has a few. DeAndre Hopkins is a top-five wide receiver, while defensive lineman J.J. Watt is one of the greatest to ever play. No. 2 receiver Will Fuller isn't in that club yet, but he played like a damn Hall of Famer against Atlanta. The incredible 14/217/3 line was Fuller playing at the top of his abilities -- as we saw before last year's knee injury, when he had 15.7 yards per catch, he's a special talent in his own right. The Texans are scary.

RANK 13 LIONS (2-1-1) Previous rank: No. 13



Give Matt Patricia credit: He had his share of doubters after a mostly choppy first season on the sidelines in Detroit, but the Lions look like a much more cohesive group in Year 2. The sample is obviously small, but September brought optimism that the team is buying into a system that's working. That hasn't typically been the case for Belichick disciples who go it alone. One of Patricia's best offseason moves was to bring in Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator. The Lions are averaging 120.5 yards per game on the ground (up from 103.8 a season ago), and quarterback Matthew Stafford is off to arguably the best start of his career. Through four weeks, Stafford has posted career-best rates in yards per attempt (12.8), adjusted yards per attempt (8.0) and yards per completion (12.8). His go-to receiver has been Kenny Golladay, currently on pace for a Megatron-like 144 targets this season.

RANK 14 COLTS (3-2) 6 Previous rank: No. 20



"We came into their home when nobody expected us to beat their ass." Those were the blunt postgame words of Justin Houston, the former Chiefs star who returned to Arrowhead as a visitor and ended the night celebrating a huge road win. Consider it yet another reminder of the resilience and toughness of these Colts, who may no longer have Andrew Luck but can still fight it out with anybody in the AFC. Indy was undoubtedly aided by the ankle injury that slowed reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, but Frank Reich's team beat the Chiefs in the trenches. This was most apparent on a 14-play, 35-yard Colts drive that produced just three points but chewed up more than half of the fourth quarter. The undermanned defense did the rest, led by Houston, whose fourth-and-1 stop of Damien Williams with 5:02 left served as the biggest play of the game.

RANK 15 PANTHERS (3-2) 2 Previous rank: No. 17



Christian McCaffrey is playing out of his mind right now. The Panthers' season would already by over if not for their dynamic superstar running back, who has carried the offense week after week while Cam Newton works his way back from a serious foot injury. On Sunday against the Jaguars, McCaffrey was in "Madden"-on-easy mode. He ended the day with 237 total yards and three touchdowns -- his incredible production is even more amazing when you consider he sat out the end of the game with cramps. It seems silly to have MVP discussions in early October, but McCaffrey has a chance to be the first running back to win football's greatest individual award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

RANK 17 RAVENS (3-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 16



Justin Tucker is so great that we wouldn't be surprised if he purposely bent his game-winning field goal juuuuust inside the left upright solely to mess with the hearts of Steelers fans at Heinz Field. A win over Pittsburgh is always big, but it's even bigger when you can drop your forever rival to 1-4 -- the NFL's version of life support. It was an important get-right day for the defense, which had been savaged in back-to-back weeks, surrendering more than 1,000 yards in losses to the Chiefs and Browns. The Big Ben-less Steelers are perhaps not the greatest litmus test for the defense, but progress is progress.

RANK 18 CHARGERS (2-3) 6 Previous rank: No. 12



The visiting 0-4 Denver Broncos should have been money in the bank for the Chargers on Sunday. Instead, the Bolts gave up the first 17 points of the game, blew a pair of goal-line scoring opportunities and fell short in their comeback attempt in a 20-13 loss. Disappointment was everywhere in this one, but let's focus on the backfield, where the return of holdout running back Melvin Gordon was supposed to bolster an attack that had thrived with Austin Ekeler leading the show. Gordon showed a ton of rust, held to 38 total yards from scrimmage and no first downs for the first time in his career. Ekeler had almost no role as a rusher, but he did have a whopping 15 receptions, nearly half of Philip Rivers' total completions for the game. The Chargers are a work in progress right now.

RANK 20 JAGUARS (2-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 18



Minshew Magic wasn't enough on Sunday. Gardner Minshew put together another strong effort against the Panthers, but three end-zone prayers in the final seconds went unanswered in a narrow loss. Minshew also had a costly fumble in the final quarter, but he wasn't the reason Jacksonville fell. It was the defense's complete helplessness against the great Christian McCaffrey, who piled up 237 yards and three touchdowns. The Jags allowed an astounding 285 yards on the ground (10.6 yards per carry!). Up next on the schedule? The Saints and Superman running back Alvin Kamara. Good luck.

RANK 23 GIANTS (2-3) Previous rank: No. 23



Every young NFL quarterback learns quickly how, well, hard the job is, and the Vikings were happy to deliver the lesson to Daniel Jones on Sunday at the Meadowlands. Danny Dimes was sacked four times, harassed constantly and held to less than 5 yards per attempt in a 28-10 loss. It would have been a different game had Jones not missed two crucial throws to Sterling Shepard: in the first quarter, an overthrown deep ball with Shepard alone behind the secondary and, in the third quarter, a high red-zone pass that carried Shepard out of the end zone. Big Blue settled for three points on two possessions that could have produced 14. The Giants fared no better on the other side of the ball: The Vikings' Big Three of Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook found prairie fields of open space in the middle of a New York defense missing multiple linebackers dealing with injuries.

RANK 24 BUCCANEERS (2-3) 3 Previous rank: No. 21



The Bucs were unable to keep the positive momentum going after last week's eye-opening 50-burger against the Rams. The Saints' defense posed a much bigger challenge to Jameis Winston, who was harassed regularly in a 31-24 loss at the Superdome. New Orleans did an excellent job neutralizing both Mike Evans and Shaquil Barrett. The wide receiver was held without a catch on three targets, thanks to blanket coverage from Marshon Lattimore. Barrett, meanwhile, finished without a sack or quarterback hit (he still stands at a robust nine sacks through five weeks). Sunday taught us that Tampa Bay is not at New Orleans' level ... but we already knew that.

RANK 25 BRONCOS (1-4) 3 Previous rank: No. 28



It may be too little, too late, but it appears the Broncos' defense has finally come to life. The unit broke through with its first three sacks of the year in the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, and this past Sunday, Denver claimed its first three takeaways vs. the Chargers. Even better, Vic Fangio's team finally found a way to close out a win. That was supposed to be the formula here: Play great defense, lean on Phillip Lindsay and the running game and have Joe Flacco pilot the offense like the accomplished vet he is. Against the Bolts, it all finally went to script. Can it be replicated?

RANK 27 FALCONS (1-4) 2 Previous rank: No. 25



The Falcons fancied themselves as playoff contenders when the season opened. Through five weeks, they are one of the worst teams in the NFC. Dan Quinn's defense has been an issue all season, but it reached a nadir in Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Falcons. This stat ( from ESPN) says it all: Atlanta's D surrendered gains of 21-plus yards to six different Texans, including a 51-yarder and the 44-yarder. When you don't get to the quarterback and you don't cover in the secondary, well, 1-4 happens. With Jay Gruden now out in Washington, Quinn might be the head coach with the hottest seat in the business.

RANK 28 CARDINALS (1-3-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 29



Could the Cardinals' final drive on Sunday act as a turning point in their season? Kliff Kingsbury had watched as a 23-9 lead turned into a 23-23 tie in the final quarter. Arizona needed a big moment from their No. 1 pick -- and Kyler Murray delivered it. Murray led the Cards 62 yards on six plays capped by Zane Gonzalez's chip-shot field goal as time expired. Murray gained most of the yardage on two plays: a 24-yard pass to David Johnson and 24-yard scramble that set up Arizona's first win. Progress.

RANK 29 BENGALS (0-5) 2 Previous rank: No. 27



The Bengals faced a pair of winless teams in the past two weeks and somehow failed to secure their own first victory. That's when you know you're one of the worst teams in football. The culprit, once again, was a listless offense that took forever to get going against a Cardinals defense that no one will confuse with the '85 Bears. You can't accurately judge Zac Taylor until you give him more pieces to work with, but the first-year coach has not been able to make much with what he has. The hope was that A.J. Green would be back by now, but the star wide receiver remains sidelined with an ankle injury. If he does return and looks like his old self, it makes sense for Cincinnati to entertain the thought of trading him before the Oct. 29 deadline. This is a tomorrow team and Green is a now player. Would the Bengals ever pull the trigger?

RANK 32 DOLPHINS (0-4) Previous rank: No. 32



A bye week means the Dolphins don't lose. Is this the last time Miami avoids an "L" in 2019? The 0-16 watch is very real, and you have to wonder if team brass saw it coming. Well, the rest of us saw 0-4 coming after Miami 's very naked attempt to, um, shun talent in a quest for the first overall pick and, ostensibly, the hotshot quarterback who will change everything. In the Dolphins' defense, they're hardly the first team to blow things up with an eye on tomorrow -- but there's just been something more, I don't know, audacious about how they've have gone about it. Here's a fun question: What would Josh Rosen have to do for the Dolphins to pass on taking a quarterback at No. 1? I'd say throw 40 touchdowns and stop climate change, but I'm not sure even that gets it done.

