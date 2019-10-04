Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) out vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers will battle the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys on Sunday without Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers' top target was officially ruled out Friday due to a turf toe injury.

Adams didn't participate in practice all week after suffering the toe injury late in the Packers' Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the turf toe injury is not expected to be a long-term issue. It will knock Adams out for one week, at least. The hope is the stud wideout can return for Week 6 versus the Detroit Lions.

Against the Cowboys, Rodgers will surely miss his go-to target. Adams generated 10 receptions on 15 targets for 180 receiving yards in Week 4. The 26-year-old leads Green Bay with 36 targets, 25 receptions and 378 yards this season.

The sixth-year pro has more than twice as many career receiving yards as the other WRs on the Packers roster combined, per NFL Research.

In Adams' absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, second on the team in targets, projects for a bigger role versus Dallas. Geronimo Allison should also see an uptick in snaps. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd round out the Packers' receiver corps. Tight end Jimmy Graham also figures to have a bigger role sans Adams.