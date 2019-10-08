Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared to play vs. Cowboys

Sam Darnold is back.

The Jets quarterback has been cleared to play this Sunday versus the Cowboys, the team announced. Darnold has been sidelined since Week 2 with mononucleosis.

His return comes at a desperate time for New York, which is 0-4 and has been hapless on offense in his absence. Gang Green ranks last in the league in total offense (179.5 yards per game) and 31st in scoring (9.8 points). Vyncint Smith's 19-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Eagles was the offense's first touchdown in three games without Darnold.

The second-year QB took the majority of practice reps coming out of New York's Week 4 bye in hopes of playing at Philly but wasn't cleared after tests showed his spleen remained enlarged. Luke Falk got a second start in Darnold's place -- Trevor Siemian started Week 2 against the Browns and suffered a season-ending ankle injury -- and turned the ball over three times in a 31-6 blowout.

Darnold has said he first felt ill in the days leading up to the season opener. The Jets squandered a 16-0 lead to the Bills in Week 1, with Darnold struggling down the stretch. He completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, producing a career-low 4.3 yards per attempt.