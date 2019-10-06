QB Mason Rudolph suffered concussion vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph suffered what appeared to be a serious head injury during the second half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Under pressure from Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr, Rudolph was hit in the facemask by safety Earl Thomas while completing a 26-yard pass to James Washington to convert a third-and-11. Rudolph appeared to go limp immediately after being struck by Thomas and fell to the turf at Heinz Field and did not move for several minutes.

Rudolph eventually was able to get up with the help of teammates and the Pittsburgh training staff and slowly walked to the sideline and into the locker room. He was later officially ruled out with a concussion and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Rudolph was discharged from the hospital Sunday night.

Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Thomas defended his play after the game and told reporters he didn't try to harm Rudolph.

"I hit the strike zone like we talk about. I didn't go high," Thomas said, per ESPN.com. "I didn't intentionally try to hurt him. I'm worried about him. I heard he's at the hospital. My prayers go out to him and his family. Iâve never tried to hurt anybody."

Undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges replaced Rudolph under center for the Steelers, who lost the game, 26-23 in overtime. Washington also was later ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Around The NFL will update the story when more information on Rudolph is made available.