Patriots trade for WR Mohamed Sanu from Falcons

Seemingly searching for help in their wide receiving corps all season, the Patriots have found some a week ahead of the trade deadline.

The Patriots are trading the Falcons for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

New England had previously made a move for Sanu during the 2019 NFL Draft, but Atlanta held off until now, Rapoport added.

Less than 24 hours removed from improving to 7-0 with a 33-0 dismantling of the Jets, the Patriots were back at work to bring in Sanu.

In Monday's win, Julian Edelman led Patriots receivers with seven catches for 59 yards. Still, New England was without an injured Josh Gordon and Edelman and Phillip Dorsett have also battled injury issues. The Patriots have also been dealing with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski and traveled down the ill-fated road of signing Antonio Brown, who lasted just one week.

On the other side of the swap, the Falcons were on the wrong side of a dismantling on Sunday with a 37-10 loss to the Rams. At 1-6, they are clearly sellers as next Tuesday's trade deadline beckons.

In the loss to L.A., Sanu had just one catch on two targets for three yards. Sanu, who's tallied more than 50 catches and more than 650 yards receiving for three seasons running, has 33 catches for 313 yards and one score so far this season.

Sanu will get a fresh start with a Super Bowl contender, the Patriots get a much-needed addition to their receiving ranks and the Falcons have begun their rebuild.