Devonta Freeman ejected for punching Aaron Donald

A bad day in Atlanta got worse for the Falcons offense.

Running back Devonta Freeman was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams for throwing a punch.

Freeman and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald got into a scuffle after L.A. linebacker Cory Littleton intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Freeman and Donald grappled, with the massive defensive lineman putting the RB on skates. The frustrated running back then swung a fist. Freeman was eventually taken to the ground by a referee.

The ejection was bad news for a Falcons offense that saw running back Ito Smith leave with a head and neck injury early in the tilt. Freeman was ejected after rushing for 19 yards on seven attempts and adding two catches for six yards.

The Rams punched the turnover into the end zone on a Jared Goff run to take a 27-3 lead.