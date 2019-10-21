Dan Quinn: Matt Ryan suffered ankle sprain vs. Rams

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that quarterback Matt Ryan suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ryan was hurt in the fourth quarter on a strip-sack by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and did not return. He was later spotted wearing a walking boot.

Quinn did not say if Ryan will be ready to go against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but said that the QB has been in the pool running today.

Ryan will be evaluated later in the week to see if he can get back on the field. Quinn says the team will prepare for both situations, in case Ryan can't play this week.

If Ryan can't play, Matt Schaub will assume starting duties.

The Falcons currently sit at 1-6. They will need their starting quarterback if they're going to have any chance of beating the Seahawks.